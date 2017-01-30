Bihar: CISF jawan opens fire on 4 col...

Bihar: CISF jawan opens fire on 4 colleagues in Aurangabad, kills 2

DNA India

A CISF jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues, killing three of them and critically injuring another at their unit at a thermal power station in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Thursaday. Officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 AM at the Nabinagar Power Generation Company Ltd unit in the said district where the force is deployed for security duties to guard the facility.

