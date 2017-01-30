Bihar: CISF jawan opens fire on 4 colleagues in Aurangabad, kills 2
A CISF jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues, killing three of them and critically injuring another at their unit at a thermal power station in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Thursaday. Officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 AM at the Nabinagar Power Generation Company Ltd unit in the said district where the force is deployed for security duties to guard the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|14 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|2
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Wed
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 5
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC