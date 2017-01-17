Bihar boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 24, PM offers Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of dead

PM Narendra Modi Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 ... Read More NEW DELHI: The death toll in yesterday's boat tragedy in Patna rose to 24 today, ANI reported. More than half a dozen are still missing after the boat carrying 40 people from Sabalpur Diara en route to Gandhi Ghat in Bihar 's Patna capsized yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.