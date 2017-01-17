Bihar boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 24, PM offers Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of dead
PM Narendra Modi Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 ... Read More NEW DELHI: The death toll in yesterday's boat tragedy in Patna rose to 24 today, ANI reported. More than half a dozen are still missing after the boat carrying 40 people from Sabalpur Diara en route to Gandhi Ghat in Bihar 's Patna capsized yesterday.
