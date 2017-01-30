Australia and India deepen school par...

Australia and India deepen school partnerships

New Delhi, Jan 13 : Australia and India have enhanced their bilateral school collaboration with the arrival of Australian teachers in Delhi under the 2017 Australia-India BRIDGE School Partnership program. [NK Education] Australias High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu, on Friday hosted an event to bring together the 2017 BRIDGE participants and alumni of previous Australia-India school partnership programs.

