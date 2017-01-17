At least 26 killed as Indian train de...

At least 26 killed as Indian train derails

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 22 At least 26 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine coaches of a passenger train derailed in eastern India, in the latest disaster to hit the vast and accident-prone state railways, police said. The express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, around 30 km outside the town of Raigarh.

