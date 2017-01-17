At least 19 dead in India as boat capsizes in Ganges
At least 19 people have drowned after a boat capsized in the Ganges river in India's eastern state of Bihar on Saturday, a government official said. The incident took place in the evening, when people were using the vessel to go to watch kite-flying celebrations to mark a harvest festival.
