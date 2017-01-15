At least 19 dead as boat capsizes in ...

At least 19 dead as boat capsizes in India: police

At least 19 people died Saturday after a boat carrying some 40 revelers returning from a kite festival capsized in the Ganges river in eastern India, police said. "We can confirm that 19 people have died.

