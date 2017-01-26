Arvind Kejriwal in soup: Election Commision orders FIR for bribery remarks3 min ago

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Election Commission has ordered an FIR to be registered against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged remarks on Jan 8 in Goa. Election Commission has also stated that compliance report regarding legal action on Arvind Kejriwal should be sent to the Commission latest by 3.00 PM on 31 Jan. During a rally on Jan 8 in Goa, Kejriwal said, "Friends now that time for elections are approaching, someone from BJP and Congress will come and distribute money, in fact, I heard that it has already started.

