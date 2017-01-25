Apple wants to start making iPhones i...

Apple wants to start making iPhones in India

Apple executives met with Indian government officials on Wednesday to discuss a plan to make iPhones in the southern city of Bangalore, a person familiar with the talks told CNNMoney. India's commerce ministry confirmed that the meeting took place but declined to comment on what was discussed.

