Apple wants to start making iPhones in India
Apple executives met with Indian government officials on Wednesday to discuss a plan to make iPhones in the southern city of Bangalore, a person familiar with the talks told CNNMoney. India's commerce ministry confirmed that the meeting took place but declined to comment on what was discussed.
