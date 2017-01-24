Anyone Interested In An Evening Of Indian And Icelandic Cocktails?
Bored with the usual run of cocktail event? Tired of all the whiskey tastings and wine pairing and whatever else it is you do to put a crimp in your ascot? Well then, how about this? How about a night of Indian and Icelandic-inspired cocktails served at the bar of an international hot dog restaurant? "I just came back from my second stint in Bombay, India doing a pop up bar there and wanted to create some fun drinks inspired by my stay there." That's Myles Carroll who, under normal circumstances, is the head bartender at 1 Tipling Place .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Sun
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC