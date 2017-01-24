Anyone Interested In An Evening Of In...

Anyone Interested In An Evening Of Indian And Icelandic Cocktails?

Bored with the usual run of cocktail event? Tired of all the whiskey tastings and wine pairing and whatever else it is you do to put a crimp in your ascot? Well then, how about this? How about a night of Indian and Icelandic-inspired cocktails served at the bar of an international hot dog restaurant? "I just came back from my second stint in Bombay, India doing a pop up bar there and wanted to create some fun drinks inspired by my stay there." That's Myles Carroll who, under normal circumstances, is the head bartender at 1 Tipling Place .

