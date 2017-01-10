Amazon must apologise for selling doormats featuring Indian flag: Sushma Swaraj
New Delhi, Jan 11 : External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday warned e-commerce marketplace Amazon that its officials will not be granted Indian visas after its Canada branch was found selling doormats featuring the national flag. [NK India] She has asked Amazon Canada to withdraw the product featuring Indian national flag immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|11 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 5
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC