Amazon must apologise for selling doo...

Amazon must apologise for selling doormats featuring Indian flag: Sushma Swaraj

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Jan 11 : External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday warned e-commerce marketplace Amazon that its officials will not be granted Indian visas after its Canada branch was found selling doormats featuring the national flag. [NK India] She has asked Amazon Canada to withdraw the product featuring Indian national flag immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... 11 hr Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 5 HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC