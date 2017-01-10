Alleged criminal arrested after exchange of fire in Okhla18 min ago

Alleged criminal arrested after excha...

New Delhi, Jan 27 An alleged criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested in southeast Delhi's Okhla area following exchange of fire between him and police in the wee hours of today. Kasim Mullah, 36, was arrested by Special Staff team after a brief chase and exhange of gun fires between them.

