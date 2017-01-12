Alleged conspirator planing to kill BJP leaders arrested, deported to India
A man accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill certain BJP leaders based in south India has been deported by the Saudi authorities to India. The accused, identified as Syed Zakeer Raheem, was arrested by the Saudi authorities in May last year.
