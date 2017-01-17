Airport in northern Indian city reopens after radar repair
The international airport in the northern Indian city of Lucknow has resumed operation after a nine-hour shutdown due to a major radar problem. The airport was shut at around 4 p.m. Saturday and all flights to and from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, were canceled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
