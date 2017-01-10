Air pollution causes 12 lakh deaths in India annually; Delhi most polluted: Greenpeace
According to the report, 1.2 million deaths take place every year in India due to air pollution, which is only a "fraction less" than that caused by tobacco usage, and three per cent of the GDP is lost due to air pollution. Delhi tops the list of 20 most polluted cities in the country where 1.2 million deaths take place every year due to air pollution, according to a Greenpeace India report published today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 5
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec '16
|Jpalamanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC