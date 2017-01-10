Air pollution causes 12 lakh deaths i...

Air pollution causes 12 lakh deaths in India annually; Delhi most polluted: Greenpeace

The Indian Express

According to the report, 1.2 million deaths take place every year in India due to air pollution, which is only a "fraction less" than that caused by tobacco usage, and three per cent of the GDP is lost due to air pollution. Delhi tops the list of 20 most polluted cities in the country where 1.2 million deaths take place every year due to air pollution, according to a Greenpeace India report published today.

Chicago, IL

