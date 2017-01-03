Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri dies a...

Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Om Puri, the acclaimed Indian actor who appeared in hit films including Gandhi , City of Joy and East is East , died on Friday. The award-winning character actor, whose career ranged from art-house Indian films to Hollywood epics, died of a heart attack at his home in Mumbai, a family member told the Press Trust of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Thu HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Ramit inma ashole 6
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,854 • Total comments across all topics: 277,677,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC