Aamir Khan feels 'humbled' as 'Dangal' crosses Rs 385 crore in India

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose sports drama film "Dangal" is running successfully in theatres and has raked in over Rs 385 crore at the box office, says he is "touched and humbled" by the films success. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, "Dangal" collected Rs 1.19 crore in its sixth weekend, thus taking its cumulative total to Rs 385.06 crore, said a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

