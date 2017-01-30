Aamir Khan feels 'humbled' as 'Dangal' crosses Rs 385 crore in India
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose sports drama film "Dangal" is running successfully in theatres and has raked in over Rs 385 crore at the box office, says he is "touched and humbled" by the films success. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, "Dangal" collected Rs 1.19 crore in its sixth weekend, thus taking its cumulative total to Rs 385.06 crore, said a statement issued on behalf of the makers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec '16
|Khan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC