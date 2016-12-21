A look at some of the 39 people killed in Istanbul attack

A mourner cries over the Turkish flag-draped coffin of Yunus Gormek, 23, one of the victims of the attack at a nightclub on New Year's Day, during the funeral in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. An assailant armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.