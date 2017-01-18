A girl drinks water from an irrigatio...

A girl drinks water from an irrigation tube on a hot

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Jackson Sun

The last time the Earth was this warm was 125,000 years ago The planet sizzled to its third straight record warm year in 2016, and human activity is to blame. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://usat.ly/2jKHgnp A new study says those nice weather days _ the kind for grilling or are perfect for outdoor weddings _ will be dwindling in the future because of global warming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 15 misbehaved 26
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC