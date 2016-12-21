A Compassionate Camera Repairman in India Feeds Thousands of Parakeets Displaced by Tsunami
Great Big Story traveled to India in order to visit with Joseph Sekar, the compassionate camera repairman who is known as " The Birdman of Chennai ". Sekar has taken it upon himself to feed thousands of parakeets, many of whom have been displaced or abandoned due to the great tsunami that hit Southeast Asia in 2008.
