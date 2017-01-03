8 Indian fishermen detained by Sri La...

8 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy in Neduntheevu

As many as eight Indian fishermen were detained by Sri Lankan Navy along with one boat near Neduntheevu in Palk Strait. The incident comes two days after ten Indian fishermen were apprehended near Neduntheevu in Palk Strait along with two boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.The fishermen have been taken to Jaffna Naval camp for investigation.

Chicago, IL

