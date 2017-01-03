8 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy in Neduntheevu
As many as eight Indian fishermen were detained by Sri Lankan Navy along with one boat near Neduntheevu in Palk Strait. The incident comes two days after ten Indian fishermen were apprehended near Neduntheevu in Palk Strait along with two boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.The fishermen have been taken to Jaffna Naval camp for investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Thu
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC