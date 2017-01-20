6 Indian cities in world's most dynamic list1 hour ago
Davos, Jan 18: Six Indian cities have made it to the world's 30 most dynamic places that have the ability to embrace technological change, absorb rapid population growth and strengthen global connectivity, with Bengaluru topping the chart. Cities in India, China and Vietnam, along with several in the US, head the list of world's fastest changing cities in JLL's fourth annual City Momentum Index.
