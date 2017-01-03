4 Bangladeshi inmates go on hunger st...

4 Bangladeshi inmates go on hunger strike in Indian jail

Four Bangladeshis are among nine foreigners who have been on a hunger strike at a jail detention centre in the Indian state of Rajasthan for the last three days. "Nine persons, including five Pakistanis, began a hunger strike two days ago demanding their release," Rahul Prakash, SP of Alwar district, told the local media in Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur yesterday.

Chicago, IL

