300 Pak terrorists ready to infiltrate into India, high alert sounded

New Delhi, Jan 13: Security forces are on high alert after intelligence agencies reported that as many as 300 terrorists are preparing to infiltrate into India from 12 terror launch pads in Pakistan. Intelligence agencies have found 12 new terror launch pads in Pakistan from where terrorists are planning to carry out anti-India operations post surgical strikes of Indian Army in retaliation for a terror attack on army in Uri last September.

