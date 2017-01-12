12 school children killed in UP accid...

12 school children killed in UP accident, PM, President mourn deaths

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Twelve minor school children and their bus driver were killed and 35 kids injured when their vehicle collided with a lorry amid dense fog on Aliganj- Paliyali road near etah, Uttar Pradesh, early morning Indian bystanders gather near the scene of a bus crash in Etah in the state of Uttar Pradesh on January 19, 2017 Lucknow : At least 12 children were killed on Thursday when a school bus they were travelling in collided with a sand-laden truck in Uttar Pradeshs Etah district amid dense fog, police said. The tragic incident happened on Patiali Road near Aliganj when the speeding truck ploughed into the bus carrying over 60 children to school in the morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 15 misbehaved 26
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,300 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC