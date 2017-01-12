12 school children killed in UP accident, PM, President mourn deaths

Twelve minor school children and their bus driver were killed and 35 kids injured when their vehicle collided with a lorry amid dense fog on Aliganj- Paliyali road near etah, Uttar Pradesh, early morning Indian bystanders gather near the scene of a bus crash in Etah in the state of Uttar Pradesh on January 19, 2017 Lucknow : At least 12 children were killed on Thursday when a school bus they were travelling in collided with a sand-laden truck in Uttar Pradeshs Etah district amid dense fog, police said. The tragic incident happened on Patiali Road near Aliganj when the speeding truck ploughed into the bus carrying over 60 children to school in the morning.

