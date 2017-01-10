100m customers sold: India looks to a...

100m customers sold: India looks to address future of e-commerce

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Food Technology

The number of Indians making online purchases is expected to break the 100m barrier this year, an increase of roughly one-third over 2016 as Indians get increasingly plugged in. Assocham, the association of Indian chambers of commerce, outlined in a paper on online sales across all industries that better connectivity, the rise of broadband and internet-ready devices, along with an anticipated increase in digital natives, will fuel the growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 5 HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec '16 Jpalamanda 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC