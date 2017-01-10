100m customers sold: India looks to address future of e-commerce

The number of Indians making online purchases is expected to break the 100m barrier this year, an increase of roughly one-third over 2016 as Indians get increasingly plugged in. Assocham, the association of Indian chambers of commerce, outlined in a paper on online sales across all industries that better connectivity, the rise of broadband and internet-ready devices, along with an anticipated increase in digital natives, will fuel the growth.

