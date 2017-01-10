10 killed as avalanches hit Indian Army post, patrol
SRINAGAR: Avalanches have killed 10 Indian soldiers in the disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir after falling onto an army post and a patrol along the Line of Control , according to the military on Thursday. The separate avalanches buried the soldiers under tonnes of snow on the Line of Control in the remote Gurez area, an army spokesman told AFP.
