Won't prejudge Chinese action on UN resolution on Masood Azhar: India
Amidst stiff Chinese opposition to banning of Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar by the UN, India on Friday said it does not want to "prejudge" the outcome at the expiry of the current "hold" by Beijing next weekend. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup also reiterated that India's case against Azhar was very strong and there was no logic in not designating him a terrorist while his outfit- JeM- is proscribed by the United Nations since 2001.
