Women students protest dress rules, curfews as Indian college bans ripped jeans

Read more: Reuters

One of Mumbai's best known colleges has banned female students from wearing ripped jeans, sparking the latest row against dress codes and curfews imposed on women that students say are discriminatory and sexist. St. Xavier's College, which had previously forbidden female students from wearing shorts, sleeveless tops and short dresses, this month added ripped jeans to its list of banned clothing.

Chicago, IL

