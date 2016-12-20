Why cana t Jayalalithaaa s body be exhumed, asks Madras High Court The...

Chennai , Dec. 29: The Madras High Court on Thursday raised doubts over late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa' demise and said that the truth must come out. "Media has raised a lot of doubts, personally I also have doubts in Jayalalithaa's death," said Justice Vaidyalingam, who was hearing a petition demanding an inquiry into the ormer AIADMK chief's death.

