US group says draft formula for admitting new NSG members favours India and not Pakistan20 min ago

Washington [United States], Dec.28 : The Washington-based Arms Control Association has cautioned the Obama administration not to give its approval to a draft proposal for accepting new members into the Nuclear Suppliers Group , as it will pave the way for India's entry but leave Pakistan out. Warning that a relaxation of membership rules could undermine non-proliferation efforts the ACA further stated that the two-page smacked of a clear cut bias in favour of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.