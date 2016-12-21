US group says draft formula for admit...

US group says draft formula for admitting new NSG members favours India and not Pakistan20 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington [United States], Dec.28 : The Washington-based Arms Control Association has cautioned the Obama administration not to give its approval to a draft proposal for accepting new members into the Nuclear Suppliers Group , as it will pave the way for India's entry but leave Pakistan out. Warning that a relaxation of membership rules could undermine non-proliferation efforts the ACA further stated that the two-page smacked of a clear cut bias in favour of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Tue Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Tue Ramit inma ashole 6
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov '16 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov '16 KIA 479
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC