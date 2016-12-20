UPDATE 1-India's cash crunch making some in Modi's party anxious
NEW DELHI, Dec 30 Cash shortages weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to abolish large currency notes are making allies and members of his ruling party anxious, with some distancing themselves from the move ahead of a series of state elections. Modi removed 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, worth around $7.50 and $15 respectively, on Nov. 8, billing it as an attempt to root out corruption, end terror financing and move the country into the age of digital payments.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Ramit inma ashole
|6
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov '16
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|479
