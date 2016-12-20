UPDATE 1-India's cash crunch making some in Modi's party anxious

NEW DELHI, Dec 30 Cash shortages weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to abolish large currency notes are making allies and members of his ruling party anxious, with some distancing themselves from the move ahead of a series of state elections. Modi removed 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, worth around $7.50 and $15 respectively, on Nov. 8, billing it as an attempt to root out corruption, end terror financing and move the country into the age of digital payments.

