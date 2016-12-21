Three more Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy27 min ago
Dhanushkodi [India], Dec. 21: The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday detained three more Indian fishermen near Dhanushkodi, taking the number to 12. A country boat has also been seized from the fishermen. As many as twelve Indian fishermen were detained yesterday by the Lankan Navy along with their two fishing boats from Pamban, Tamil Nadu.
