This will warm your heart: three Sikh men bhangra dancing while shoveling snow

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Canada-based Maritime Bhangra Group released a video on Dec. 15 that has been watched more than 1.5 million times on Facebook - a half million more times on YouTube - and has charmed thousands. When the music starts they do a few steps holding their red shovels, but then toss them aside as they throw down with some serious bhangra moves.

