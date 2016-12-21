Temperature rises in north India, 1 k...

Temperature rises in north India, 1 killed in accident due to dense fog

New Delhi: One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a pile-up involving a dozen vehicles on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida due to poor visibility as dense fog disrupted air, rail and road traffic in northern part of the country even as minimum temperature rose in the region. Dense to very dense fog occurred at some places over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

