Surgical strike across LoC high point, overall a mixed 2016 for Indian armed forces

New Delhi: Signing of long-pending deals including one for Rafale fighters, a logistics agreement with the US, new blacklisting and defence procurement policies besides induction of indigenous nuclear submarine were some of the achievements of the defence ministry in 2016, which was a mixed year for the armed forces. The high point for the military was the daring surgical strike carried out by the special forces on terror launch pads across the LoC it lost a number of soldiers during the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.