Surgical strike across LoC high point, overall a mixed 2016 for Indian armed forces
New Delhi: Signing of long-pending deals including one for Rafale fighters, a logistics agreement with the US, new blacklisting and defence procurement policies besides induction of indigenous nuclear submarine were some of the achievements of the defence ministry in 2016, which was a mixed year for the armed forces. The high point for the military was the daring surgical strike carried out by the special forces on terror launch pads across the LoC it lost a number of soldiers during the year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Tue
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Tue
|Ramit inma ashole
|6
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov '16
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|479
