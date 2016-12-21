Stop dumping human waste during flights, Indian court tells airlines

An Indian green court ordered the country's aviation safety regulator to ensure planes don't dump human waste during flights, ruling on a plea by a New Delhi resident who claimed his neighbourhood had to endure excreta that fell from the skies. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation , the safety regulator, should conduct surprise checks on aircraft when they land to ensure their human-waste containers aren't empty, a three-member panel headed by Swatanter Kumar, chairman of the National Green Tribunal said in an order.

