Stop dumping human waste during flights, Indian court tells airlines

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

An Indian green court ordered the country's aviation safety regulator to ensure planes don't dump human waste during flights, ruling on a plea by a New Delhi resident who claimed his neighbourhood had to endure excreta that fell from the skies. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation , the safety regulator, should conduct surprise checks on aircraft when they land to ensure their human-waste containers aren't empty, a three-member panel headed by Swatanter Kumar, chairman of the National Green Tribunal said in an order.

