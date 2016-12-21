Six British ex-soldiers to spend anot...

Six British ex-soldiers to spend another Christmas in 'hell hole' Indian jail

Read more: Daily Echo

Six British ex-soldiers will spend Christmas Day in a "hell hole" Indian jail after their hopes of coming home were dashed again. The six, who a British lawyer says are victims of a miscarriage of justice, hoped their appeal in court last month would allow them to be reunited with their loved ones back home for the first time in four years.

Chicago, IL

