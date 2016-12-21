Six British ex-soldiers to spend another Christmas in 'hell hole' Indian jail
Six British ex-soldiers will spend Christmas Day in a "hell hole" Indian jail after their hopes of coming home were dashed again. The six, who a British lawyer says are victims of a miscarriage of justice, hoped their appeal in court last month would allow them to be reunited with their loved ones back home for the first time in four years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov 27
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|479
|Rajesh Khanna's Birthday on 29TH December. the ... (Mar '08)
|Nov 25
|RK4ever
|23
|Rescuers look under Indian train wreck for bodi...
|Nov '16
|Raj Chanani
|1
