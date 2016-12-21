Sealdah Ajmer Express accident shows ...

Sealdah Ajmer Express accident shows why India needs to get safety on track before bullet trains

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

In 2016, India witnessed the worst railway accident in the world when the Indore-Patna express derailed killing 150 people and injuring 260 others. The government has started taking the Indian Railways on the path to some much needed modernisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Tue Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Tue Ramit inma ashole 6
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov '16 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov '16 KIA 479
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,867

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC