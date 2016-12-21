Sealdah Ajmer Express accident shows why India needs to get safety on track before bullet trains
In 2016, India witnessed the worst railway accident in the world when the Indore-Patna express derailed killing 150 people and injuring 260 others. The government has started taking the Indian Railways on the path to some much needed modernisation.
