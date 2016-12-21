Sasikala Pushpa's husband, supporters...

Sasikala Pushpa's husband, supporters assaulted outside AIADMK headquarters

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa's husband Lingeswara Thilagan who was badly injured in an attack by AIADMK cadre in Chennai on Wednesday CHENNAI: Ugly clashes broke out at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday on the eve of party's general council meeting when Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa 's husband Lingeswara Thilagan and lawyers arrived there to submit nomination papers for the post of party general secretary. Sasikala is an expelled member of the AIADMK.

