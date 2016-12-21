Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK General Secretary, promises ...
Chennai, Dec 31: Sasikala Natarajan has taken charge as the new AIADMK General Secretary. As per the reports, AIADMK unanimously elected Sasikala as the new General Secretary.
