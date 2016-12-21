Rise India aims at training 1,00,000 ...

Rise India aims at training 1,00,000 drivers in 3 years

In the next seven years, RISE INDIA will be providing effective training to over 2.5 lakh candidates and simultaneously up skill another 2.5 lakh existing drivers, raising awareness on crucial issues such as road safety, and technically advanced driving skills. At the Skill India exhibition organised in Kanpur by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Prime Minster Narendra Modi, announced the e-launch of RISE INDIA's new driving training institutes at various locations in the country.

