Restrictions on cash withdrawals may ...

Restrictions on cash withdrawals may continue beyond December 30

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Restrictions on withdrawal of cash from banks and ATMs are likely to continue beyond December 30 as currency printing presses and RBI have not been able to keep pace with the demand of new currency notes. As the 50-day deadline for completion of process draws near, there is a growing consensus among bankers that the restrictions on withdrawal would have to continue even in the New Year so as to maintain orderly working at the banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov 27 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov 26 KIA 479
News Rajesh Khanna's Birthday on 29TH December. the ... (Mar '08) Nov '16 RK4ever 23
News Rescuers look under Indian train wreck for bodi... Nov '16 Raj Chanani 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,344,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC