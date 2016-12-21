Restrictions on cash withdrawals may continue beyond December 30

NEW DELHI: Restrictions on withdrawal of cash from banks and ATMs are likely to continue beyond December 30 as currency printing presses and RBI have not been able to keep pace with the demand of new currency notes. As the 50-day deadline for completion of process draws near, there is a growing consensus among bankers that the restrictions on withdrawal would have to continue even in the New Year so as to maintain orderly working at the banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.