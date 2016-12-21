Prosecutors: Man fondled woman in air, apologized in notes
Authorities say an Indian citizen living in New Jersey who's accused of fondling a passenger on a flight from India to Newark wrote notes to the victim apologizing for a "moment's stupidity." Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Ganesh Parkar, of Robbinsville, moved from his ticketed seat in business class Wednesday and sat next to a woman in economy class on an Air India flight from Mumbai.
