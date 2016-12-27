Plan to honor ancient Indian king with huge statue draws fire
India plans to build the world's tallest statue, twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, honoring a revered medieval Hindu warrior king. King Shivaji fought India's Muslim Mughal empire in the 17th century and carved out his own kingdom in the Maharashtra region near where Mumbai is now located.
