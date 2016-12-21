NIA arrests wanted fake currency smuggler as Saudi Arabia deports him12 min ago

NIA arrests wanted fake currency smug...

New Delhi, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency arrested on Thursday a man wanted in connection with the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes after Saudia Arabia deported him. Abdul Salam, who was allegedly hiding in Saudi Arabia for a long time, was arrested by NIA as soon as he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

