New Zealand: Sushma Swaraj reaches out to help family of Indian youth stabbed to death
A 26-year-old youth from Sirsa in Punjab was stabbed to death allegedly by a girl in New Zealand last week and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has stepped in to help his family bring back home his mortal remains. Swaraj directed the Indian High Commission in New Zealand to help the family of deceased Hardeep Singh after they reached out to her on twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Tue
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Tue
|Ramit inma ashole
|6
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov '16
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|479
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC