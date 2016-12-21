Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam ...

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam claims he is under house arrest, police deny

15 hrs ago

Mumbai, Dec 24: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, alleges that he was under house arrest by police but they denied the charge. Nirupam was planning to lead a protest with congress party workers at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting.

