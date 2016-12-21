Merc murder accused held, says he shot girl for `lying'
Police have also recovered the victim's mobile phone from the accused in which they have found happy videos and photographs of Shubham and Simran just before the girl was shot NEW DELHI: Three days after the sensational shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Simran , inside a Mercedes in west Delhi's Najafgarh, police have arrested the 23-year-old youth who had allegedly committed the crime out of jealousy. Police said the accused, Shubham Gupta , was arrested from a relative's house in south Delhi, where he was hiding along with his family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov 27
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov 26
|KIA
|479
|Rajesh Khanna's Birthday on 29TH December. the ... (Mar '08)
|Nov 25
|RK4ever
|23
|Rescuers look under Indian train wreck for bodi...
|Nov '16
|Raj Chanani
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC