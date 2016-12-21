Merc murder accused held, says he sho...

Merc murder accused held, says he shot girl for `lying'

Police have also recovered the victim's mobile phone from the accused in which they have found happy videos and photographs of Shubham and Simran just before the girl was shot NEW DELHI: Three days after the sensational shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Simran , inside a Mercedes in west Delhi's Najafgarh, police have arrested the 23-year-old youth who had allegedly committed the crime out of jealousy. Police said the accused, Shubham Gupta , was arrested from a relative's house in south Delhi, where he was hiding along with his family members.

Chicago, IL

