Meet the Man Leading Modi's Outreach ...

Meet the Man Leading Modi's Outreach to India's Huge Diaspora

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Bloomberg

In a tiny, second floor office at the bustling New Delhi headquarters of India's ruling political party, Vijay Chauthaiwale plots how Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sell India to a diaspora greater in number than Australia's population. A long-time Modi confidante, Chauthaiwale, 53, was hand-picked by Amit Shah, the president of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party , to lead the organization's foreign affairs department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec 8 Jpalamanda 1
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade Nov 27 Logic Analysis 4
News Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09) Nov 26 KIA 479
News Rajesh Khanna's Birthday on 29TH December. the ... (Mar '08) Nov 25 RK4ever 23
News Rescuers look under Indian train wreck for bodi... Nov '16 Raj Chanani 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,729 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,077

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC