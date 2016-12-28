Major train accident in India leaves ...

Major train accident in India leaves several injured

As many as 15 coaches of the 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed while crossing a bridge over a dry canal near Kanpur at 5.20am Wednesday. Eight passengers are in a critical state, said senior police officer Zaki Ahmed.

